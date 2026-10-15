Former Morocco captain Mehdi Benatia, the ex-Juventus and Bayern Munich star, has criticised the performance of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City in his side's match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Saint-Germain ended the first half at the Etihad Stadium three goals to the good. Manchester City hit back twice after the break, but the French side still took it 4-2.

With City pushing to cut the deficit at 3-1, Magnes Akliouche settled matters with a fourth, pouncing on Donnarumma's error in dealing with the ball.

Benatia, the former sporting director of Olympique de Marseille, had no sympathy. He tore into the mistake on the "Canal Football Club" programme on the "Canal+" channel.

He added, according to the Foot Mercato network: "In matches like these, we usually talk about the first quarter of an hour. Here, they conceded two goals in a quarter of an hour, so clearly he bears responsibility for the first goal, and he could have done better."

"Then when Manchester City improved and began to come back, he caused a second goal. So the whole match was a disaster," he continued.

Donnarumma joined Manchester City in the summer before last from Paris Saint-Germain.



