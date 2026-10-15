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LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PSGAFP
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Morocco legend: Donnarumma put in a disastrous display against Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
G. Donnarumma
M. Benatia
England
France
Italy
Morocco

The Italian goalkeeper endured a bad night against his former club.

Former Morocco captain Mehdi Benatia, the ex-Juventus and Bayern Munich star, has criticised the performance of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City in his side's match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Saint-Germain ended the first half at the Etihad Stadium three goals to the good. Manchester City hit back twice after the break, but the French side still took it 4-2.

With City pushing to cut the deficit at 3-1, Magnes Akliouche settled matters with a fourth, pouncing on Donnarumma's error in dealing with the ball.

Benatia, the former sporting director of Olympique de Marseille, had no sympathy. He tore into the mistake on the "Canal Football Club" programme on the "Canal+" channel.

He added, according to the Foot Mercato network: "In matches like these, we usually talk about the first quarter of an hour. Here, they conceded two goals in a quarter of an hour, so clearly he bears responsibility for the first goal, and he could have done better."

"Then when Manchester City improved and began to come back, he caused a second goal. So the whole match was a disaster," he continued.

Donnarumma joined Manchester City in the summer before last from Paris Saint-Germain.


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