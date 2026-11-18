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FIFA have released updated world rankings. The Netherlands remain ninth after the recent international break. Two wins in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying have lifted Morocco to fifth in the world, their highest-ever position.

The Netherlands beat Greece 7-0, then suffered a 5-0 thrashing in Germany a few days later. Tenth-placed Colombia remain below them despite that defeat, while Belgium, under head coach Mark van Bommel, have strengthened their hold on eighth place.

Morocco beat Niger twice last week (5-1, 0-1) to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in the summer of 2027. Ajax player Abdellah Ouazane decided the second match and became Morocco's youngest-ever goalscorer.

Morocco have never climbed this high in the world rankings. The North Africans have made remarkable progress in recent years, reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

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Morocco were also declared winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and are co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup. They hope to stage that tournament's final at the new Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

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Spain remain top. The reigning world champions suffered a rare defeat against England last week, though. The 2-3 result in Madrid ended La Roja 's 43-match unbeaten run.

World Cup runners-up Argentina, where Nico Paz looks set to become the permanent new number 10, sit second for now. France are third, with fourth-placed England close behind.

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FIFA calculate their rankings using the ELO model. It adds points to or subtracts them from a team's current total based on the matches played.

The calculation takes into account the team's relative strength, the importance of the match, the result and the expected result. See here for the full rankings on FIFA's website.