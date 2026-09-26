Abdellah Ouazane made an instant impact on his Morocco debut on Friday night. The 17-year-old Ajax midfielder came on against Gabon in the 76th minute and helped create Soufiane Rahimi's 2-0 with the pre-assist.

After replacing Azzedine Ounahi, Ouazane wasted no time making himself noticed. Late on, he released Bilal El Khannouss down the left, and the midfielder then pulled it back for Rahimi as Morocco put the game beyond doubt.

Across social media, reaction to Ouazane's display has been almost unanimously positive. His link-up with El Khannouss in particular has really caught the eye of Moroccan supporters. "We really need to talk about El Khannouss and Ouazane, because this is far too strong," one supporter writes.

A second fan also expects big things from the pair. "The connection between El Khannouss and Ouazane is going to become very dangerous," they say. Another responds enthusiastically to the move for the second goal: "Ouazane to El Khannouss, El Khannouss to Rahimi. What a move."

Plenty of praise is also coming Ouazane's way on an individual level. "Ouazane is magnificent," one supporter writes, while another fan says: "Ouazane really is something special." The message "Abdellah Ouazane, remember the name" is also doing the rounds.

Others already want to see Ouazane in the starting XI for the next international. "Ouazane should be a starter," one fan writes, while another says: "El Khannouss and Ouazane should start against Lesotho."

There is no shortage of expectation around the midfielder either. "Ouazane can become an improved and more efficient version of Ounahi in the future," one supporter predicts. Another fan goes even further and thinks Ouazane, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Saad El Maamar can grow into three of the best Moroccan players ever.