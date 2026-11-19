Share Follow GOAL on Google

After the Yasser Ibrahim deal stalled in the summer, Saudi side Al-Shabab are knocking on a new door in the winter market. This time the target is a Moroccan defender with extensive European experience, whose name has begun to shine brightly within the club's corridors.

Advertisement

Al-Shabab have Ipswich Town defender and Morocco international Issa Diop on their radar. The Saudi club are weighing up a move in the winter transfer window as they look to shore up their defence.

Moroccan website "Le Site Info Sport" reports that officials at the Saudi club rate the 29-year-old highly. They see him as the right option to bolster the back line, given his experience in European football and his defensive qualities.

Yasser Ibrahim was their target last summer. The Egyptian Al Ahly star was linked with a move to Al-Shabab in a deal valued at $1 million, but it stalled because the Al Ahly hierarchy were determined to keep the international defender.

Now the Al-Shabab board plan to open talks with the player's entourage and his English club in the coming weeks, to discuss the financial terms and whether the deal can be done in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Diop remains in Morocco's plans. He took part in the latest camp during this November's international break.

Related Topics

He featured against Niger before watching the second game from the bench, and he's waiting to see what the coming period holds for his professional future.

Al-Shabab officials believe Diop ticks every box. He's physically strong, good in the air and has plenty of experience in English and French football, which should help him adapt quickly to the Saudi league.

Advertisement

Since the start of the season, Al-Shabab have been hunting for a defender to give the team greater solidity after their back line showed some gaps. The technical staff believe a player of Diop's calibre would give the side better balance, especially in the big matches.

Diop, for his part, has yet to decide whether to leave Ipswich Town. He's under contract with the English club and wants to see the financial terms Al-Shabab offer before making his final decision.

Advertisement

According to the Moroccan website's sources, a move to the Saudi league appeals to Diop. The league has developed hugely in recent years, it's home to many global stars and its clubs make strong financial offers.

The Saudi league is booming. It has attracted big names from Europe and become a favoured destination for many African and Arab players, who see it as a chance for a new experience and a different challenge.

Advertisement

If the deal goes through, Diop would be a strong addition for Al-Shabab and would form an outstanding partnership with the team's other defenders. Morocco would also have a player at the peak of his readiness ahead of their upcoming commitments.