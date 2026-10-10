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AUTO-PRIX-F1-SIN-SPRINTAFP
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More weather chaos: Formula 1 sprint in Singapore postponed

The start of the final sprint of the year in Formula 1 begins late in Singapore due to heavy rain.

The FIA announced just before the scheduled 5.00pm local start time (11.00am CEST) that there was still too much water on the track at turns two and three of the street circuit. How long the delay will last remains unclear.

A week earlier, Formula 1 had run into chaos in Malaysia because of the rain. Special wet settings left numerous cars unable to accelerate on the formation lap, while others came to a standstill. The race only got under way after a software adjustment, with a delay of one and a half hours.

After the sprint, qualifying for the Grand Prix is still scheduled to take place in the afternoon (3.00pm CEST/Sky).

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