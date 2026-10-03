According to Spanish newspaper Sport , Nicolo Tresoldi is one of Barca's leading options at centre-forward. Several Spanish outlets had already reported the Catalans' interest back in August. However, the price for the 22-year-old is likely to have climbed since then. A fee of more than €50 million is now being mentioned.

In the summer, Lewandowski left Blaugrana on a free transfer for MLS side Chicago Fire. Back-up striker Ferran Torres also moved on and signed for Paris Saint-Germain. Finding the right replacement for Lewandowski then proved difficult. The Catalans failed to land either Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid) or Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan). Instead, shortly before the deadline, they "only" brought in Gabriel Jesus, who is currently being used merely as an impact substitute.

Germany or Italy? Tresoldi decision set to be made in 2027

That forced coach Hansi Flick into a rethink, with natural winger Raphinha shifted into the centre-forward role. The move has worked perfectly so far: the Brazilian made a historic start and scored 14 goals in his first eight competitive matches.

Even so, Tresoldi would still suit Barcelona well. The 22-year-old, who is under contract at Club Brugge until 2029, has already scored five goals in nine appearances and recently impressed for Germany's Under-21 national team too. On his debut as captain, Tresoldi scored a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Malta in the European Championship qualifiers.

Meanwhile, his progress has also caught the attention of the Italian federation. Tresoldi is also on Germany coach Jürgen Klopp's list. The striker does not want to make a final decision between Germany and Italy until after the Under-21 European Championship in the summer of 2027.