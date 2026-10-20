More than a decade on: will Barcelona spoil Paris Saint-Germain's record achievement?

Paris Saint-Germain head into their eagerly awaited clash against Barcelona on the verge of equalling a club record in the Champions League. One more game without defeat and they will repeat a feat that dates back to the 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 seasons.

The French side have not lost in their last 12 Champions League matches, winning 8 and drawing 4 since a 1-2 defeat to Sporting Lisbon in January 2026, according to figures from European football's governing body, UEFA.

Their latest win, 4-2 over Manchester City, edged them closer to matching the best run in their history in the competition: 13 games unbeaten.

Barcelona could end it there. The clash carries double significance for PSG, who are chasing results and a place in the club's record books through a feat not repeated in more than a decade.

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

Fresh from last season's Champions League triumph, the holders have every reason to keep the run going.

They have grown used to attacking the big nights with real confidence, too, which makes the Barcelona encounter a genuine test of whether they can sustain that momentum against an opponent harbouring ambitions of its own.

Barcelona, for their part, know that halting Paris's run would be more than a morale-boosting win. Stop them here and they deny their rivals a historic record while sending an early message to the competition's other contenders.