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If Bayern Munich want to sign Antonio Nusa from RB Leipzig, they will probably have to dig deep.

According to Bild, Leipzig have set an internal asking price of €80 million for the winger.

The tabloid previously reported that board member for sport Max Eberl remained keen to sign Nusa. Bayern had reportedly considered the Norwegian at Säbener Straße last summer. The club had been weighing up a backup for Luis Diaz but, following Anthony Gordon's decision to join Barcelona, opted for Ismael Saibari instead.

Saibari's strengths, however, lie more in central attacking areas. With Arijon Ibrahimovic loaned to Augsburg shortly before the transfer window closed, left-back Alphonso Davies stepped in for Diaz and did more than a decent job while the Colombian was out with a muscle bundle tear recently. Davies is considered injury-prone, though, and could miss Bayern's game in Mainz on Saturday. Vincent Kompany's deputy Aaron Danks says caution is needed.

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Signing another left winger in the summer is therefore said to be high on Bayern's agenda. If they choose Nusa and the fee settles at around €80 million, the 21-year-old would cost more than Diaz. The Colombian moved from Liverpool to Bayern Munich in 2025 for a reported €70 million.

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Bayern Munich: Antonio Nusa would be much more than a backup

Nusa, though, would be far more than a conventional backup. The 34-cap Norway international has 13 goal contributions in 14 competitive appearances this season, with six goals and seven assists. In total, he has 34 goal contributions in 85 appearances for RB Leipzig. He also has nine goals and ten assists for Norway. His young age and contract, which runs until 2029 without a release clause, also make Leipzig's asking price far from unrealistic.

Several Premier League clubs are said to be keen on Nusa. Bild names Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur among them. The Sun recently speculated about a possible winter move to the Gunners for €54 million. According to Bild, however, a departure this season is far less likely than one in the summer.

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Meanwhile, Bayern are considering other candidates. Sky and Bild recently reported that Oskar Pietuszewski of Porto is a serious option and that talks have already taken place. Eberl is also said to be a big admirer of the 18-year-old. Other alternatives are said to include Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool and Eli Junior Kroupi of AFC Bournemouth.