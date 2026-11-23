Serie A, matchday 12
Monza 3-0 Fiorentina
Scorers: 44' Varela (pen, M), 51' Varela (M), 59' Robinson (M).
Serie A's 12th matchday ended on Monday night with Juric's Monza beating Fiorentina 3-0 in a one-sided match at the U-Power Stadium. Gustavo Varela broke the deadlock from the spot late in the first half after Oulai handled the former Benfica player's shot in the Fiorentina area. He made it two with a backheel from Pessina's pass, taking his tally to 11 goals in 11 league matches. Englishman Robinson added the third as Monza moved out of the relegation zone and ended a run of four straight defeats.
With Inter officials watching from the stands, Gustavo Varela scored twice, including a backheel. The Portuguese forward looks set to be one of the hottest names in the January transfer market. Both Inter and Napoli have had contact with his agents, and clubs across half of Europe have him on their lists.
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GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS:
86' - Beto comes close again with a header, striking the post with Thiam beaten.
68' - Beto goes close soon after coming on, heading wide.
61' - Pellegrino goes close for Fiorentina, but Thiam denies the Argentine and then Njie.
59' - MONZA MAKE IT THREE: Robinson volleys right-footed, and an opponent deflects his shot into the net.
51' - MONZA DOUBLE THEIR LEAD: Varela scores again with a superb backheel from Pessina's pass.
44' - GOAL FOR MONZA, VARELA! The Portuguese forward converts the penalty, sending De Gea the wrong way for his 10th league goal.
43' - Penalty for Monza! Varela turns and shoots, and Oulai blocks the ball with an outstretched arm.
MATCH DETAILS:
Monza 3-0 Fiorentina
SCORERS: 44' Varela (pen, M), 51' Varela (M), 59' Robinson (M).
MONZA (3-4-2-1): Thiam; Kouadio (Ziolkowski 74'), Goglichidze, Carboni; Birindelli (Lucchesi 85'), Akinsanmiro (Ondoa 74'), Colombo, Mangas; Pessina (Touré 85'), Robinson (Mota 67'); Varela. Manager: Juric
FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Viery (Ranieri 28'), Joao Mario; Ndour, Oulai; Mastantuono (Beto 67'), Goncalves (Njie 46'), Gnonto (Valdepenas 66'); Pellegrino. Manager: Vanoli
BOOKED: Dragusin (F).
SENT OFF:
REFEREE: Doveri
ASSIST: Pessina.