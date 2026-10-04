Montella: "Am I at risk? Illogical criticism hurts me and I do not accept it"

Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella spoke on the eve of the Uefa Nations League fourth-round match between Italy and Turkey, set for Monday 5 October at 8.45pm at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium.





These were his words in the press conference:









In the Nations League you are not getting the results you hoped for; do you think this highlights the limits of this national team?

"We want to win, compete and test ourselves at this level too. For much of the three matches we have been in it, and the result was balanced for certain spells, apart from the match against Italy. We are motivated, eager to test ourselves and determined to get results because matching our opponents is not enough."





What kind of Turkey will we see without Guler?

"Guler will be missing, as will Calhanoglu and Yildiz. They are all important players for us, just as they are for their respective clubs. However, this is also a way to see new players in action and assess them. I am confident that we will be competitive despite the absences and we will try to take home a win."





You now seem to be public enemy number one, whereas before the World Cup you were idolised by everyone. What do you make of that?

"I know the dynamics of football, I am used to them and I accept them. What I cannot accept are illogical criticisms. I appreciate the ones I consider constructive. For the first time in our history we are competing in Nations League A and I was the only coach to take Turkey to this milestone. We would like to play competitive matches like we did against France or as we did in the second half against Italy, but we are struggling to score. Against Belgium we got into the opposition box 42 times and I asked myself what more I could have done. The criticism hurts me: a few days ago I was asked whether I knew a striker who had scored almost 100 goals in Turkish Serie C, then I found out he was 32. Had he been a player with future potential I would have taken him into consideration, but these illogical criticisms hurt me."