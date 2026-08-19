Monaco have parted ways with Paul Pogba. The French club confirmed on Wednesday that they had terminated the midfielder's contract by mutual agreement ahead of the new season, tearing up a deal that still had until the summer of 2027 to run.

In an official statement on their website, Monaco explained that club and player had reached a joint decision to end the contract. Both parties felt the objectives set when Pogba joined during last season's preparation period had only been partially achieved.

The club thanked the 2018 World Cup winner and praised his professionalism and commitment throughout his time with the team. Pogba, they said, showed an exceptional mentality and great determination, returning to top-level appearances after a long spell out. He also played an important role in the dressing room, passing on his experience to the younger players.

Pogba, for his part, delivered a farewell message to the club's management, his teammates and the fans. "I would like to thank the club president and the management, my teammates, all members of the technical and administrative staff, and every fan who believed in me," he said. "Representing this club and the Principality of Monaco was a wonderful experience."

"Monaco is a great club, and although I did not play the number of matches I had hoped for, I will always remain grateful for the opportunity to wear its shirt," he added.

Chief executive Thiago Scuro described signing Pogba as an ambitious challenge. The ending was not what the club had hoped for, he admitted, but that does not diminish the value of the player's return to the pitch or his positive impact within the squad, particularly in supporting the young players with his experience. Scuro wished him success in the next chapter of his career.

Read also:

Imposing his rules: Mourinho issues his first warnings to Real Madrid players

