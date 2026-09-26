Mohammed Noor: Musab Al-Juwair cannot be compared to Salem Al-Dawsari!

Mohammed Noor has poured cold water on the comparison between Musab Al-Juwayr and Salem Al-Dawsari. The Al-Ittihad legend and former Saudi international insists that weighing one against the other makes no sense, given the gulf between what each has produced on the pitch across their careers.

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His comments follow Al-Juwayr's exclusion from the Saudi squad for the Gulf Cup 27. The omission sparked debate over his standing among the Green Falcons, with some fans branding him the team's leading star in the absence of the injured Al-Dawsari.

For Noor, there is no contest. Al-Dawsari eclipses Al-Juwayr in stature and silverware, and the Al-Hilal captain stands as an exceptional case in Saudi football, one who cannot sit in direct comparison with a player still finding his feet.

"Musab Al-Juwayr is a good player, but Salem Al-Dawsari is different, and he is the best in Saudi Arabia without the slightest doubt," Noor said on the programme "Layali Nabd".

He added: "It is enough that Salem plays as a starter amid the current surge of professionals, but Musab is a promising player and Al-Dawsari is the current legend, and we hope he returns as quickly as possible."





The verdict lays bare Noor's admiration for what Al-Dawsari has delivered for both club and country. Yet he was equally quick to back Al-Juwayr's talent and promising future, as Saudi Arabia wait for their skipper to shake off injury and return to the pitch.