Mohamed Salah rejects a Saudi offer worth 25 million euros

Saudi clubs are racing to land the biggest stars in world football, but Mohamed Salah has made clear that money sits well down his list of priorities. The Egyptian turned down a huge offer from Al-Shabab, choosing instead to continue his journey with Turkey's Trabzonspor despite the riches on the table.

According to the "africafoot" website, citing Turkish reports, Al-Shabab tried to tempt the Trabzonspor striker with a guaranteed annual salary worth 25 million euros in a bid to lure him to the Saudi league.

Salah said no. He wants to see out his current experience in Turkey rather than chase a fresh challenge any time soon.

The story doesn't end with the rejection, either. Reports suggest the Egypt international has settled his future entirely, instructing his agent Ramy Abbas to stop passing on any new transfer offers. The message is clear: he intends to stay in the Turkish league and focus on his journey with Trabzonspor.

His determination to remain comes off the back of a superb run of form. Salah has scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists in 13 appearances across all competitions, 15 direct contributions in total, numbers that have put him firmly on the radar of several clubs chasing his signature.

Trabzonspor hold the striker under contract until 30 June 2028, with his market value estimated at around 17 million euros.

Next up, Trabzonspor face Germany's Freiburg in the third round of the league phase of the UEFA Europa Conference League.