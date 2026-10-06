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Croatia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD3Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
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Modric sends a message to Real Madrid fans: "No need to panic"

Real Madrid
Barcelona
L. Modric
Croatia vs Spain
Croatia
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
Spain
Croatia

What did he say?

Luka Modric has told Real Madrid fans to keep the faith. The former Madrid star, now at Milan, moved to reassure supporters of the Spanish giants despite their side sitting six points behind Barcelona at the start of the season.

Speaking to "Teledeporte" ahead of Spain's clash with Croatia, the midfielder said: "It's the start of the season, and I believe Real Madrid, with a new coach, have a top-class team, ready to compete for all the titles, as always."

The Madrid legend added: "There's no need to panic or think that everything is over just because Barcelona are 6 points ahead."

He backed his old club to force their way back into the title race, insisting: "Thanks to the squad, the players and the coach they have, Real Madrid can turn things around and achieve a successful season."

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