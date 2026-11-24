Milan have suffered a fresh blow ahead of their upcoming European and domestic fixtures after Croatian midfielder Luka Modric picked up an injury.
Sky Sport Italia revealed that Modric has a muscle strain in his right rectus femoris. It rules him out of Milan's trip to Greece to face Olympiacos in the Europa League next Thursday, 26 November.
Early assessments also make the Croatian star a serious doubt for Monday's meeting with Cagliari on 30 November, in round 13 of Serie A. Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim and his staff won't risk him until they're sure he's fully recovered. They don't want to aggravate the injury and lose him for even longer.
That points to Parma at San Siro on 6 December as a possible return date for the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner. If his recovery goes to plan, he's expected to be available again before that fixture.
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Losing Modric is a real blow for Milan. The former Real Madrid man still produces influential performances at 41, and he's become one of the players the team rely on to organise their play and control the tempo of matches.
Serie A statistics for the 2026-2027 season show Modric has made 12 appearances for Milan, nine of them starts, for a total of 836 minutes. He has two assists, his only goal contributions, and is yet to score in the competition.
His numbers in possession tell the story. He's completed 713 passes in Serie A at 92% accuracy, created nine chances and won the ball back 57 times. Those figures show how much Milan lean on him to link the lines and keep the ball.
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Across all competitions, fbref has him on 14 appearances for Milan this season, 12 in Serie A and two in the Europa League, for a total of 892 minutes. He has two assists and no goals.
Modric played the full 90 minutes in last Sunday's 5-1 win over Frosinone, just as he had against Genoa and Inter. The timing hurts. Milan need his experience, with domestic and European fixtures coming thick and fast over the next few days.
Milan sit fourth in the Serie A table on 27 points, three behind leaders Lazio, with eight wins, three draws and two defeats. Amorim's side have conceded 14 goals in their 12 league games and scored 28.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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