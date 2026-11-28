AS FAR and Raja began their CAF Confederation Cup group-stage campaigns with contrasting results. AS FAR earned an important 3-1 win over South Africa's Durban City, while the Casablanca side had to settle for a goalless draw against Togo's ASKO Kara.
AS FAR took control early at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat. Ahmed Hammoudan opened the scoring in the 12th minute, latching on to a precise through ball from Merveil Ndockyt. The goal rewarded a strong attacking start from the hosts, who missed more than one chance to extend their lead in the opening minutes.
The Moroccan side kept pushing, and Hammoudan struck again in the 44th minute with a right-footed shot from inside the box. AS FAR went in 2-0 up at the break. That left their South African opponents with a difficult task after the interval.
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Durban City pulled one back in the 50th minute through Alou Doumbia, who converted Kyle Jurgens' pass to bring some life back to the contest. AS FAR gave them no way back. Marouane Louadni settled it in the 83rd minute, heading home from a corner to seal a 3-1 win.
Raja v ASKO Kara
Raja's Group A campaign began with a stumble at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, as Togolese visitors ASKO Kara held them to a goalless draw. For all their attacking efforts, the hosts couldn't turn their dominance into goals.
Raja started on the front foot, with Ismail Khafi and Adam En-Nafati both threatening, but goalkeeper Manani Ouro Bery kept out their efforts. Then, in the 41st minute, the Togolese side almost caught the hosts cold. Souleymane Ouro Djafo's direct free-kick struck the left post.
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Raja stepped up their search for the opener after the break. Mathis Ouyossoui stood out more than once, and Khafi wasted a dangerous chance from close range in the 77th minute, denied by the Togolese goalkeeper. The pressure kept coming, but the scoreline stayed the same.
Raja piled on the pressure in the closing minutes, trying crosses and shots from distance. ASKO Kara's defence and goalkeeper held firm, keeping a clean sheet until the final whistle. The sides shared the points.
Both clubs now have their group-stage campaigns under way. Raja are in Group A alongside Egypt's Al Ahly, Angola's Primeiro de Agosto and ASKO Kara, while AS FAR compete in Group B with Durban City, Tanzania's Azam and Libya's Al Ahly Tripoli.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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