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Bart DHanis
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Mitchell Dijks leave Thailand again just a few days after arriving

Mitchell Dijks will not, after all, continue his career in Thailand. The left-back is currently a free agent and looked set to sign a contract in Bangkok this week, but that will no longer happen, ESPN know.

Dijks had a contract ready until mid-December, with the option of an extension until the summer. The club withdrew the offer after his medical.

BG Pathum United wanted to use Dijks straight away, but the examination revealed an injury. The club then pulled the plug on the deal with immediate effect.

At the moment, Dijks is on the Indonesian island of Bali, where he has a house. The former defender of, among others, Fortuna Sittard and Ajax is trying to find a club in South East Asia.

During his career, the 33-year-old left-back has played for Ajax, Willem II, sc Heerenveen, Norwich City, Bologna, Vitesse, Fortuna Sittard and Vietnam's Nam Dinhh FC.

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