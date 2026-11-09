This is no coincidence, nor a fleeting burst of enthusiasm. What Hansi Flick is doing with Barcelona has become a phenomenon worthy of study, a story written in letters of gold in the history of the Catalan club.

Barcelona were collapsing against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. Then Flick did it again. He turned a deficit into a win, doubt into certainty, and a match that looked lost into a victory that secured top spot.

That triumph made the German the third coach in Barcelona's history to win the most matches after falling behind, and he is doing it in record time no one has matched.

Metropolitano night: a repeated scenario

The start was far from easy. Before Giuliano's goal in the tenth minute, Julian Alvarez carved out a clear one-on-one chance, but Juan Garcia dealt with it brilliantly.

The crossbar then denied a Pubill header from a corner, and Barcelona's goalkeeper intervened once more to block shots from Julian and Kang-in Lee.

Flick's side struggled throughout the first half, and those doubts grew with Giuliano's goal. Yet they stayed patient, weathered Atletico's early onslaught and set themselves up to recover.

Pedri had a golden chance in the seventh minute, only for his shot to rebound off the post. Barcelona's performance improved as time went on. Fermin found no space until the 45th minute, when he levelled with a superb left-footed strike.

That goal changed the course of the match. Barcelona came out for the second half with a different spirit, clear from the first whistle after the break. Flick's men turned the tables, the momentum swung towards the Blaugrana, and Oblak's goal came under repeated threat.

It all peaked in the 66th minute. Fermin completed the comeback, beating the Slovenian goalkeeper after a pass from Lamine.

The score stayed 2-1 until the final whistle. Barcelona held their three-point lead over Real Madrid and moved five points clear of Atletico, the side who had the chance to top the table.

A terrifying figure: Flick closes in on the legends

This latest turnaround was Hansi Flick's 23rd comeback since arriving at Barcelona, according to "Mundo Deportivo". This season alone, Flick turned a deficit into a win against Rayo Vallecano (5-2), Sevilla (3-1), Galatasaray (4-1) and Atletico Madrid (2-1).

As RAC1 journalist Oriol Jove pointed out, the German coach managed the feat in just 133 matches, and he is on course to surpass the record figures of Guardiola and Cruyff in record time.

The Sant Pedor coach has turned the result around in 24 of the 249 matches he has led Barcelona in. Cruyff, the leader of this ranking, pulled off a similar comeback in 28 of the 430 matches he coached the Blaugrana.

The numbers say it all. Flick needs just one more comeback to equal Guardiola, and only five to equal Cruyff, but he has done it in less than half the matches. He is not only closing in on the legends. He is threatening to shatter their records in record time.