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Christian Pulisic's enthusiastic comments after the United States' 2-0 win over Haiti, which he opened with a stunning overhead kick

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Captain America Christian Pulisic starred in the USA's overnight win over Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League. The AC Milan forward spoke to the American press in the mixed zone after the match:

What did you make of your overhead kick?

"I'd never scored a goal like that before. It was special. Weston crossed the ball and it was really the only thing I could do, so I thought I had to give it a go. It was really nice to see the ball go in".

Was it nice to deliver a win on the day of Pochettino's departure?

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"Yes, obviously he's leaving now, so it's nice to finish with a good performance and a good win for the team".

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How would you describe this group in particular, a mix of veterans and young players?

"It's really good. It's been fun working with everyone. We've had the chance to get to know some of the new lads, including some young talent, and obviously some of the longstanding group are still here, so it's a really good team. I really like where we are right now and I think we're still growing and have a great future ahead of us".

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What does Pochettino leave you with after his last match?

"We're in a good place. I mean, I think the team have improved. I think there's a good culture within the group and I think we should be really

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excited

about the future".

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What did you make of Julian Hall's impact?

"It was fantastic playing with him. I mean, he scored a goal, but his overall play was great too, making lots of runs into space and causing problems for the other team. He's done an excellent job of coming into this team and making his mark".

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What was Mauricio Pochettino's farewell message to you tonight?

"Simply that we have a really extraordinary culture. We've built something really special and have a bright future ahead of us. And to keep it going, letting the rest of the team support us".

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Does it really matter who the manager is at this point?

"I mean, it's not that it doesn't matter. In the end, it's not our choice as players. Whoever comes in, we hope they know how to make the most of the things we do very well and can lead us in a good direction".