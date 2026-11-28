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PSV Eindhoven continue to look to the Italian market to strengthen their squad, particularly in midfield. They want a player who can add quality between the lines and, ideally, score plenty of goals.

The Dutch club have had their eye on Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for some time. They have already made an official offer to Napoli for him, but the club rejected it. With talks at an impasse, PSV are considering alternatives and, according to Sky Sports CH, one name has emerged in recent hours: Milan's Ardon Jashari.

THE OFFER FOR DE BRUYNE: PSV have been working to bring Kevin De Bruyne back to the Limburg region, on the Belgian-Dutch border. He has ties there, and his family would like to live there. The Dutch club opened talks with him during the last international break, when comments made by his wife and reported in the press raised questions over his future at Napoli.

The former Manchester City player immediately indicated he was open to a move. PSV then reached an outline agreement with him on a potential contract before submitting their first official offer to Napoli.

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OFFER REJECTED: The Dutch club offered €2 million to sign him permanently when the January transfer window opens, but Napoli did not consider it enough, valuing the player much more highly.



De Laurentiis has not ruled out a departure, despite Massimiliano Allergri still considering De Bruyne important. But he has no intention of letting him leave for that amount. An offer of at least €7 million to €10 million will be needed, a figure PSV are currently unwilling to reach. That gap has complicated the deal and sent the Dutch side in search of more attainable alternatives.

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JASHARI THE ALTERNATIVE: PSV are now considering other players. According to Sky Sport CH, the club's recruitment staff see Ardon Jashari as the best fit. The midfielder joined Milan in the summer of 2025 but does not currently have a central role at the club.

PSV have already contacted the Swiss player's representatives to gauge his interest in a move and establish what a deal would involve.

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THE COST ON MILAN'S BOOKS: Jashari joined Milan from Club Brugge for a fixed fee of €34 million plus €4 million in bonuses, taking the potential total to around €38 million. The midfielder signed a five-year contract until 30 June 2030, earning around €2.5 million net per season, equivalent to approximately €4.63 million gross.

The bonuses have not been triggered because of his individual and the team's performances. Based on the fixed fee and its amortisation over five years, his remaining book value in January 2027 will be around €24 million. Milan would need to receive that amount from a sale to avoid recording a loss. A loan with an option to buy at the end of the season would see his remaining book value fall to around €20.4 million by 30 June 2027.

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FIRST OFFER: A loan with an option to buy is currently the most viable route for PSV, who want to keep costs down at least until the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports CH, the Eindhoven club have already contacted Milan and proposed a loan for the midfielder at a modest cost, likely around the €2 million they offered Napoli, with a pre-agreed option to buy at the end of the season. Milan would require that option to be worth at least €20 million.

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COMPETITION FOR HIS SIGNATURE: Jashari is getting more opportunities in Ruben Amorim's rotation, but the supporting role he is set to retain does not match the Swiss midfielder's ambitions. He is starting to consider other opportunities ahead of January.

PSV are not alone in their interest. Several European clubs are monitoring the player born in 2002 and could join the race if Milan become open to a sale.