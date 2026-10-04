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FBL-FRIENDLY-MAN UTD-AC MILANAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

Milan identify Modric's successor: a surprise target to replace the Croatian magician

L. Modric
AC Milan
Serie A
Y. Ayari
Transfers
Sassuolo vs AC Milan
Sassuolo
Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunderland
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League
Croatia
Sweden
Italy
England
Morocco
Tunisia

Born in Sweden to a Tunisian father and a Moroccan mother

Milan have begun to plan ahead for the departure of Luka Modric. The Croatian is approaching his 42nd year and his future at San Siro is uncertain, even though he has continued to deliver impressive performances since joining the Rossoneri.

Modric could retire at the end of the season or, at the very least, leave the club, having grown used to renewing his contract one year at a time. He has started four matches this season, yet the club's management are already weighing up his successor.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", citing the Italian newspaper "Tuttosport", Milan's management favour Sweden's Yasin Ayari, the Brighton midfielder, as the man to replace Modric.

At 22, Ayari has nailed down a key role with his club. A host of sides are chasing his signature, and that growing competition could make the deal a tricky one for Milan to pull off.




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