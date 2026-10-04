Milan identify Modric's successor: a surprise target to replace the Croatian magician

Milan have begun to plan ahead for the departure of Luka Modric. The Croatian is approaching his 42nd year and his future at San Siro is uncertain, even though he has continued to deliver impressive performances since joining the Rossoneri.

Modric could retire at the end of the season or, at the very least, leave the club, having grown used to renewing his contract one year at a time. He has started four matches this season, yet the club's management are already weighing up his successor.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", citing the Italian newspaper "Tuttosport", Milan's management favour Sweden's Yasin Ayari, the Brighton midfielder, as the man to replace Modric.

At 22, Ayari has nailed down a key role with his club. A host of sides are chasing his signature, and that growing competition could make the deal a tricky one for Milan to pull off.











