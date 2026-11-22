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A convincing, emphatic win for Milan, who score five against a Frosinone side that impress only in spells. Inspired by an outstanding Rabiot, Milan respond to wins for their direct rivals.

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MILAN

Maignan 6: has little to do and can do little about Masini's decisive touch.

Gila 6.5: Kvernadze's runs inside give him plenty of trouble in the first half. He gradually gets the measure of the Georgian winger and snuffs out his attacking threat. A general.

De Winter 6: misreads the play and finds himself out of position for Masini's second, decisive touch. The Belgian defender, ever-present in this first part of the season, quickly recovers and meets every subsequent challenge with character.

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Diawara 6.5: solid as Carrara marble, the young French defender has been one of the best new faces of Milan's season. He positions himself well, copes with the Frosinone forwards' pace and keeps improving from match to match. (70' Pavlovic 6: Amorim gives him valuable minutes after 12 days out through injury)

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Bartesaghi 5.5: Ghedjemis keeps seeking one-on-ones and makes life difficult for him. The canterano from Milan's youth ranks looks too vulnerable and also misplaces a simple pass that would have set up Pulisic. Uncertain. (46' Jashari 7: grabs his first goal for Milan with determination. It is surely Milan's most important goal of the evening, extinguishing Frosinone's fire. Decisive)

Musah 6.5: works tirelessly to give Modric space and time to dictate play and Rabiot room to make his well-timed runs. He can battle and direct play, and adapts to left-back at the start of the second half. Reliable. (70' Estupinan 6: does his job with little fuss)

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Modric 7: his through ball sends Rabiot into open space for Milan's first goal and is worth the ticket price alone. He also provides a perfect defensive screen in front of the back line and delivers every long pass with Swiss precision. Master.

Rabiot 7.5: when he opens his stride, Frosinone's defenders can only cross themselves. He accounts for 90% of the first goal and supplies two perfect assists for Ramos and Jashari. He does whatever he wants, whenever he wants. Devastating.

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Moreira 7: the Belgian is in outstanding form. He never plays it safe, attacks with intensity and works hard in transition too. He sets up Cisse for the fifth goal. Selfless.

Ramos 7: finally scores from open play, the big news for Amorim and Milan. After one hard challenge too many, Amorim takes him off to preserve his energy for Olympiacos and Cagliari. (51' Cisse 7: turns everything he touches to gold. His conversion rate is astonishing: a sixth league goal and his ninth in a Milan shirt. Sharpshooter)

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Pulisic 7: scores his fourth goal in recent league matches. Captain America has rediscovered his superpowers and also does vital work linking midfield and attack. (80' Hutchinson not rated)

Manager Amorim 7: his players score five and produce a technically near-perfect performance. The Portuguese coach also gets his decision to switch Musah and Bartesaghi to limit Ghedjemis spot on.

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FROSINONE

Palmisani 5: picks the ball out of his net five times and is clearly at fault for Jashari's goal. The Swiss player beats him at his near post.

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Cittadini 5: battles Ramos in a bruising duel and gets booked. He then loses the Portuguese player for Milan's goal to make it 2-0. (46' Amey 5.5: the 21-year-old Frosinone defender faces a tough match but does what he can)

Calvani 5: Milan's interest puts him under particular scrutiny, and he starts with a stroke of bad luck, carrying the ball into his own net for the opener. An evening to forget quickly.

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Monterisi 5.5: tries to build play according to Alvini's principles. He manages it in the first half but falls apart in the second.

Oyono 6: impresses with his powerful runs forward and fairly good accuracy.

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Calò 5.5: starts well, creating two goalscoring chances in the first 10 minutes. He then fades too early as the opposition midfielders overwhelm him with their greater quality and dynamism. (76' El Azzouzi not rated)

Masini 6.5: scores his first goal in a Frosinone shirt at San Siro, a deserved reward for an excellent performance and a great start to the season.

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Tchato 5.5: Alvini's biggest change mixes good technical moments with obvious tactical blunders. (63' Terzic 5.5: does little better than the player he replaces)

Schmid 6: drifts around behind the forwards. His quality shows even on a difficult evening. (74' Zerbin not rated)

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Ghedjemis 6: creates play and chances in the first half. Milan get the measure of him in the second.

Kvernadze 6: troubles Gila and shoots at goal. He lives up to the good things said about him. (63' Birligea 5: barely gets a touch)

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Manager Alvini 5.5: refuses to compromise. That is also his strength.