Milan, from Endrick to Inacio: who are the targets Cardinale “won’t take no for an answer” over?

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AC Milan will be active in the January transfer market. Ruben Amorim has made many requests, but Gerry Cardinale’s message today was clear: he no longer wants to enter the market and be told “no” on his targets because of their financial valuation.

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Gerry Cardinale wants supporters to dream again, including in the transfer market. The head of RedBird Capitals, the fund that controls and owns AC Milan, laid out his plans for the club's present and future in a lengthy interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ruben Amorim's team must compete consistently and start winning again in Italy and Europe. Cardinale knows that will take action in the transfer market and, as in the summer, he does not want to set financial limits.

Cardinale's words: Explaining the launch of the new multimedia and multisport company "Milan Sports & Entertainment", which will attract investment beyond football, with an eye on fashion, basketball (NBA Europe), infrastructure and lifestyle, Cardinale stressed the importance of AC Milan's strength in the transfer market.

"I'm doing everything I can to make sure that, when we want a player, nobody can tell me: 'You can't sign him because you can't afford him.' If I want to take AC Milan back to the top in European competitions, not just in Italy, we need to understand how we can compete with the biggest clubs in the world."

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Amorim's requests: AC Milan cannot yet afford any player they want, particularly the world's highest-paid and most sought-after stars. But Cardinale's priority, starting now and looking ahead to January, is to meet Ruben Amorim's requests as far as possible.



The Portuguese manager is making the best of a squad ravaged by injuries and problems left unresolved in the summer. He has already made five requests of his transfer staff: first, finish trimming the squad in January by moving on players who are not currently useful. Then, in order, he wants a central defender who is good on the ball, an out-and-out wide player, a midfielder capable of scoring goals and a ready-made, credible alternative to Goncalo Ramos.

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From Endrick to Inacio: The targets on AC Milan's transfer staff's list are beginning to take shape. New Head of Football Markus Krosche will soon have to pursue them if all goes well.

In defence, the dream remains Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio, with Union Saint-Gillouse's Sylla and Lens's Ganiou more appealing alternatives than the very young Reggiani, an Italian at Borussia Dortmund.

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Real Madrid's Brazilian Endrick is one of two dream targets in attack. AC Milan face something of a two-way race with Roma for him in Italy, although Real Madrid do not want to let him leave. The other is Nicolò Tresoldi, for whom Bruges are asking at least €70 million to let him leave in January.

On the flank, Esmir Bajaraktarevic, the Bosnian at PSV, remains under consideration, but above all there is Maxim De Cuyper, who has made 16 appearances, scored 4 goals and provided 4 assists for Brighton this season. Finally, in midfield, AC Milan are also interested in Brighton's Yasin Ayari, a 23-year-old Swede of Tunisian descent, while their interest in Alex Scott, whom they faced in the Europa League against Bournemouth, remains very strong.