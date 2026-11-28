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Milan's attack is set for a mini-revolution in the January transfer window. The decision to rely on Goncalo Ramos has paid off only to a point. The Portuguese striker helps his team-mates get the best out of themselves, but his goal tally remains too modest given expectations at the start of the season.

With Francesco Camarda also struggling, Milan need an attacking addition who can rotate with or play alongside the former PSG man. The dream signing, as owner Gerry Cardinale has said, is Real Madrid's Endrick. But according to Matteo Moretto, incoming sporting director Krosche has begun assessing alternatives, and Arnaud Kalimuendo is back in the frame.

A FAMILIAR NAME: Milan had their eye on Kalimuendo several seasons ago, when the Frenchman of Democratic Republic of Congo descent moved from PSG to Rennes and came into his own. Nothing came of Milan's interest, partly because Nottingham Forest moved for the striker, born in 2002. Forest bought him for around €30 million after a year in which he scored 18 goals and provided four assists in 34 games across Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

STRUGGLING IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE: His adjustment to the Premier League has not gone well. He spent much of the first part of last season on the bench, scoring just twice in his final two Europa League matches. He went out on loan in January to rediscover his form, but this season has brought more of the same: just five appearances and a total of 50 minutes in the Premier League. Another January departure looks inevitable.

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KROSCHE KNOWS HIM WELL: That loan last January was not to just any club. Kalimuendo joined Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and rediscovered his form. He returned to the starting line-up as a striker or winger on either flank, helping lift the club up the table with six goals and one assist in 19 appearances.



Markus Krosche was the man who took a chance on him last January. He will soon officially become Milan's new sporting director and is already studying the transfer market to complete Ruben Amorim's squad.

LOAN POSSIBLE, GIMENEZ NOT RETURNING: Nottingham Forest could agree to another loan, perhaps with a pre-agreed option to buy. That would give Milan a versatile attacker who can play elsewhere on the pitch without reducing Goncalo Ramos's role. Endrick remains the priority, but if the agents' mission in Madrid to request a transfer fails, Kalimuendo could become the alternative.

One option that will not materialise, however, is Santiago Gimenez returning to Milan from Porto. Milan have no intention of ending his loan despite the Mexican making little impact under Francesco Farioli, who has preferred both Samu Agheowa and another former Milan player, André Silva. Gimenez, who is slowly getting back to peak condition, is also too proud to consider a return to Milan at present. If the situation continues, though, he could put himself on the market for a move elsewhere.