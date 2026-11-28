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José Mourinho's opposition has not put Gerry Cardinale off his bid to bring Endrick to Milan in the winter transfer window or, failing that, next season.

The Portuguese Real Madrid manager has reiterated that he would not sell anyone midway through the season if he had his way, least of all the Brazilian forward born in 2006.

Real Madrid signed him from Palmeiras for €47.5 million on a contract until June 2030 in the summer 2024 transfer window.

He has since scored eight goals and provided two assists in 48 appearances. During a loan spell at Lyon from January to June this year, he made 21 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists. Endrick tops Milan's wish list, as well as Roma's, but is currently sidelined with a muscle injury.

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The agency representing Endrick also represents his compatriot Vinicius: Roc Nation Sports.

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La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that their futures are closely linked. A sale of Vinicius would all but eliminate the chances of Endrick leaving.

For Milan, the good news is that Vinicius appears to have no intention of leaving in January, having extended his contract last August until 2032, with his salary raised to more than €20 million net per year. That is despite transfer rumours linking him with Paris Saint-Germain, who are dealing with injuries to Doué and Kvaratskhelia.

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Officials from president Florentino Perez's club are due to meet Endrick's agents, who have an excellent relationship with the owners of Milan.

Milan are ready to offer him a central role on and off the pitch and make an investment of €60 million plus bonuses, even if Real Madrid retain a buy-back clause like the one for Nico Paz at Como.

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Roc Nation Sports' representatives know that their two clients are unlikely both to remain at Valdebebas after January. With Rodrygo set to return from the serious knee injury he suffered in early March by the start of 2027 at the latest, competition for places in attack will be even greater. Endrick has played just 160 minutes for Real Madrid so far, compared with 248 minutes across six games for Brazil between September and November. Mbappé, Vinicius, Diomande, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, Espí, Bellingham and Rodrygo leave Endrick with an increasingly tough fight for minutes.