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Milan are still pushing to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick, the Brazilian, in the upcoming winter transfer window, despite recent comments from coach Jose Mourinho, who insisted he does not want any player to leave the squad or any new arrivals in January.

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According to Football Italia, Milan haven't given up on the young striker and plan to keep pushing over the coming weeks. They're banking on his lack of game time at Real Madrid this season, which could nudge him towards a move that offers more minutes.

Mourinho had made his position clear at his press conference on Friday. Asked whether Real Madrid's squad could change during the winter window, he said: "I don't want any player to arrive or any player to leave in the transfer market. I don't want anyone to leave or anyone to arrive either. The door is closed, and I don't want any talk about transfers."

The Portuguese coach's words haven't dashed Milan's hopes, though. They believe Endrick's situation at the Spanish giants could open the door to a deal. The 20-year-old is currently injured and hasn't had enough minutes to show what he can do.

Endrick wants to leave in search of more opportunities

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La Gazzetta dello Sport say Endrick would prefer a move to Milan. His representatives plan to meet Real Madrid officials in the coming weeks to tell them he wants to leave for more playing time.

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That will test the Real Madrid hierarchy. They'll have to balance Mourinho's desire to keep the current squad intact against the youngster's ambition to play regularly, especially with plenty of time still left on his contract.

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Real Madrid signed Endrick from Palmeiras in the summer of 2024, and the Brazilian put pen to paper on a six-season deal running until June 2030.

He also had a loan spell at Olympique Lyon in the second half of the 2025-26 season before returning to the Spanish capital. The move gave him more chances to play away from the Real Madrid set-up.

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Milan's ties with Endrick's agency could ease a deal

American agency Roc Nation Sports represent Endrick, and they enjoy good relations with Milan owner Gerry Cardinale. That could help the Italian club at the negotiating table.

Cardinale hasn't hidden his admiration for the Brazilian's potential, having previously described him as "one of the best players in the world in his position". His interest goes well beyond keeping tabs on a young talent in the transfer market.

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Milan could get a further boost if Real Madrid hold on to Vinicius Junior despite Paris Saint-Germain's interest in signing him. If Vinicius stays at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond January, Endrick's chances of earning a bigger role in the team could shrink.