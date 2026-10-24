Milan are preparing Milan to face Udinese tomorrow, Sunday, in the eighth round of the Italian league. The Rossoneri hold a clear edge in recent head-to-head meetings.

The last eight league meetings between Udinese and Milan have produced no draws, according to Opta. The Rossoneri have claimed five wins to Udinese's three, a run that includes a 3-0 Udinese victory in the most recent clash on 11 April.

Milan have piled 24 goals on Udinese across their last 13 league meetings, a rate of 1.8 per match. Yet last time out, they failed to find the net.

Udinese last kept a clean sheet in two consecutive matches against Milan between 1993 and 1994, when both games ended goalless.

Next matches UDI Serie A 15:45 MIL

Across their last three away matches at Udinese in the league, Milan have won the lot, scoring 10 goals and conceding two.

Only once before have the Rossoneri strung together four straight away wins against this opponent in the competition, between 1999 and 2001.

Udinese arrive on the back of five straight league defeats, having conceded 13 goals and scored just five.

Their last worse run came between February and April 2018, when they lost 11 in a row under Massimo Oddo.

Milan, meanwhile, have drawn each of their last three away league games. They last managed four consecutive away draws in the competition between April and May 2017, under Vincenzo Montella.

Five defeats from seven league games this season tell Udinese's story, against one win and one draw. Only three times in their history have they lost more across their opening eight matches: six in 1960-1961, seven in 1961-1962, and six in 2017-2018.

Ruben Amorim has become the third Milan coach to go unbeaten in his first seven league matches, following Hector Puricelli, who stayed unbeaten across his first eight in 1955, and Luis Carniglia, who did not lose in his first 13 in 1963.

A third unbeaten start of eight matches in a single league season now looms for Milan over the last 20 campaigns, having done it in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

Only Troyes and Racing Santander own a worse second-half goal difference than Udinese across Europe's big five leagues this season. Udinese sit on minus eight, level with Borussia Monchengladbach, having scored just two goals after the break while shipping 10.

Jorgen Ekelincamp has scored and assisted in the same league match just once. That came against Milan on 11 April.

No Udinese player has scored at home in the league this season, yet he ranks second among the division's midfielders for shots, with 20, behind Nico Paz on 35.

Adrien Rabiot has had a hand in at least one goal, scoring or assisting, in each of his last four league matches, with three goals and two assists.

Since Opta began recording the data in 2004-2005, no Milan midfielder has contributed to a goal in five consecutive league games, bar Hakan Calhanoglu in July 2020 and Kaka in October 2004 and May 2008.