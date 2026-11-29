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Francesco Camarda has recovered from the severe bruising to his ankle that kept him out of the Europa League trip to Olympiacos. He will travel with the squad to Sardinia for Monday night's match against Cagliari. The clubs have been talking for several weeks about the young talent, born in 2008, giving the game a transfer angle too. Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has enquired about a possible loan until the end of the season.

Talks remain at a preliminary stage. Milan would be open to loaning out Francesco Camarda with an option to buy and a buy-back option in their favour, but would prefer a move abroad to help him gain experience and develop technically and tactically. A Dutch club appears to be putting forward a case that could convince Milan's transfer team and the player's representatives.

Camarda's options remain open. Serie B clubs including Empoli and Catanzaro are still in the running, while several Serie A possibilities remain. Alongside Cagliari, Genoa and Monza are worth watching, with the latter an option if striker Gustavo Varela is sold.

Milan owner Gerry Cardinale will be in the stands at the Unipol Domus with his trusted aides Bobby Gardiner and Willian Estevao. They have two aims: to celebrate a Milan win and keep a close eye on promising Cagliari forward Paul Mendy. Milan are keen on the player, born in 2007, and want to secure an option on him ahead of future transfer windows. They face competition: Mendy, who has also scored his first goal for Senegal, has attracted interest from Inter, Roma and several top European clubs.

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After the final whistle, the Milan and Cagliari hierarchies will hold transfer talks. Camarda and Mendy will be the main topics, though other young talents could also come up for discussion.

In July, Cagliari tried to sign Alphadjo Cisse on loan, but Ruben Amorim blocked the move after the first summer training sessions. Performances have more than vindicated that decision. By the end of November, Milan's No.70 has already reached double figures, with six goals in Serie A and four in the Europa League.