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Alpha Cisse's star keeps rising at Milan. By 27 November, the 20-year-old had scored 10 goals in his first season at a major club: six in the league and four in the Europa League. The Italy international is playing so much despite being only 70% fit. A year ago at this time, he was thrilling the crowd at Catanzaro's Ceravolo. Yesterday, he silenced the Karaiskakīs, Olympiacos' home ground.

In between came an injury and months away from the pitch, almost stifling the joy of being signed by Milan. Then came a summer of hard work and pre-season training with Milan under Amorim. Alongside Aquilani, the Portuguese coach is changing the life of this young man, who was born in Treviso to a Guinean family.

Head down and keep working: that's Cisse's motto. Amorim is carefully developing a gem who may still be rough around the edges but is already worth plenty. Cisse keeps breaking records, especially in Europe. Against Salzburg, he became the youngest Italian ever to score a hat-trick in Europe for Milan. His headed goal against Olympiacos yesterday made him the youngest player ever to score four goals in Europe for Milan. He has done it in just two months.

In the first half, Amorim discussed Cisse's position with his staff every two minutes. He was not convinced: Cisse needed to move inside rather than start so wide. After Ramos suffered a knock, the Portuguese coach replaced the former PSG player and moved Cisse into the centre of the attack.

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What began as an idea is becoming reality: Cisse is Milan's top scorer and the striker Amorim needs. Quick as a fox in the penalty area, he converts a remarkably high proportion of his chances through technique, accuracy and composure. His smile after every goal is infectious among his team-mates, too.

Next matches CGL Serie A 14:45 MIL

Cissé signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Milan in February 2026, running until 30 June 2030. He currently earns around €800,000 a season, a figure that no longer reflects his performances on the pitch. Milan are pushing to extend his contract by a year, until 2031, with a salary of at least €1.5 million. The bonuses, in particular, still need to be agreed, but both sides are working hard to get the deal signed. That will disappoint Brighton and Arsenal, who had already contacted Cisse's agent and the British agency that represents him.