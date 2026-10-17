Milan, Amorim can smile: Chukwueze has fully recovered, three confirmed absentees against Atalanta

Amorim must manage his players' energy levels through this run of Serie A and Europa League fixtures. He gave the squad Friday off, and they returned to training on Saturday to prepare for the match against Atalanta at San Siro.

Barring any updates today, Ruben Amorim will have Samuel Chukwueze fully available: the Nigeria international travelled to Salzburg but stayed on the bench throughout as a precaution because of slight muscle fatigue. The concern has passed and he is ready to play. AC Milan will therefore have three absentees: Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia and Pietro Terracciano.