Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Ibrahim Maza, according to Sky Sports. They see him as the ideal replacement for the injured Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, a move that would give Mika Godts another rival for a place in the team.

Two weeks ago, Kvaratskhelia injured his knee. The Georgian has since undergone surgery on his cruciate ligament and begun his recovery. He will not play again this season.

Godts, who joined from Ajax for €45 million last summer, appeared to have moved up a place in the pecking order after the injury. PSG now want to bring in a replacement for Kvaradonna.

For that role, the club have Maza in mind. The 20-year-old forward already has 24 caps for Algeria, but his club, Bayer Leverkusen, have no intention of selling him.

Maza is under contract in Leverkusen until mid-2030, but the club intend to renegotiate and extend his current deal. They see him as a crucial player for the future.

Although Maza mainly plays in the number 10 position, PSG also see him as an option up front, Sky reports. He has scored eight goals and provided ten assists in 54 appearances for Leverkusen.