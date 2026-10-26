Paris Saint-Germain moved top of Ligue 1 on Monday evening, beating Olympique Lyon 2-0 with a goal and an assist from Mika Godts.

Despite dominating the French league in recent years, PSG have found this season tougher. Luis Enrique's side went into the match in fifth place.

For PSG, Godts started on the bench. Lyon, fourth before kick-off, had a familiar face from the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie among their substitutes: Ruben Kluivert.

The home side had the better of the first half and created several chances to open the scoring, but Lyon goalkeeper Dominik Greif kept them out.

A quarter of an hour after the break, Godts came on for PSG. The Belgian's prospects of playing time have improved since his direct rival Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tore his cruciate ligament last week in the Champions League against FC Barcelona.

Godts soon pulled the ball back to Senny Mayulu, who scored at the near post to make it 1-0. It was the 21-year-old Belgian's second assist for PSG.

Shortly before the end, Godts scored his first goal for PSG to make it 2-0. On the counter-attack, he shot from the edge of the penalty area and the ball went in off the inside of the post. The win takes PSG top of Ligue 1. Lyon drop to fifth.