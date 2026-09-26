Mido: Salah's departure is a disaster, and Hossam Hassan must apologise

Ahmed Hossam "Mido", the former Egypt national team star, commented on Mohamed Salah's departure from the Pharaohs' camp on Saturday, following the goalless draw with Angola yesterday at Cairo Stadium in the opening match of the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah had walked out of the camp after reports of tension with coach Hossam Hassan over his substitution in the 61st minute against Angola. The Egyptian Football Association said the former Liverpool star would sit out the upcoming match against South Sudan "to protect him", with the game being played on artificial turf.

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"Mido" fired off his verdict on X: "Mohamed Salah's exit from the national team's camp under the current circumstances is a catastrophe by all measures!! For the captain to leave the camp amid these circumstances is an indicator that there is chaos in the national team's camp."

The former Tottenham and Roma striker went on: "For me, as a football man, I assure you that things have got out of hand, and intervention by the responsible officials has become necessary. The Egypt national team is not a plaything in anyone's hands. An official apology from Captain Hossam for his statements has become imperative as soon as possible!"

Hassan had also taken aim at Egyptian league clubs and spoken negatively about Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.

Egypt face South Sudan next Tuesday in the second round of the qualifiers. They then close the international break with a friendly against South Africa on 4 October.



