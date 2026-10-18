Three days after their painful 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split, Ajax return to action against FC Groningen. Coach Míchel Sánchez has named the 11 players who will start at 16:45, making several changes to his line-up.

Marc ter Stegen returns in goal for Ajax. Lucas Rosa takes over at right-back, with Thilo Kehrer dropping to the bench. Aaron Bouwman partners Dies Janse in central defence. Owen Wijndal replaces Joffre Torrents at left-back.

In midfield, Sofyan Amrabat and Davy Klaassen keep their starting places. Jorthy Mokio completes Ajax's midfield in the far north.

Míchel has moved Julian Brandt to the right wing, while Oscar Gloukh gets another chance on the left. The often-criticised Marcos Leonardo leads the line for the visitors.

Among those on Ajax's bench are Tolu Arokodare, Abdellah Ouazane, Youri Baas and Yves Bissouma. Ajax are looking to make amends after dropping costly points against NEC last week (1-1).

Next matches GRO Eredivisie 10:45 AJX

FC Groningen line-up: Vaessen; Schreuders, Blokzijl, Rente, Hateboer; De Jonge, Clement; Van der Werff, Van Bergen, Ondrejka; Willumsson

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Janse, Wijndal; Amrabat, Klaassen, Mokio; Brandt, Leonardo; Gloukh.