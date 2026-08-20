Míchel Sánchez was pleased with his side's display after the Conference League play-off against FC Sion, a 4-2 win, even though Ajax fell behind in Switzerland. "I am happy with the team's performance," the Spaniard told Ajax Life. "Before the goal we conceded, we created three or four chances. After the 1-0, the match opened up. Both goalkeepers were in good form."

The Spanish coach sees the win as an important first step, but Ajax are not there yet. "This is an important result heading into the return leg at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Every match is different. We must perform well again next week to reach the league phase of the Conference League."

He was especially pleased with his players' response after the break. "The mentality in the second half was fantastic. When you are 1-0 down, it can become a tough task. I am very happy with lads like Steven Berghuis and Davy Klaassen. They stepped up. And Davy scores a brilliant goal."

Marcos Leonardo started against Sion and scored for the first time in Ajax colours, but his coach still wanted more. "It is important for him and the team that he scored, but he did not play well enough. He is still in a process."

Off the bench, Tolu Arokodare also got on the scoresheet. Míchel had plenty of praise for the Nigerian striker. "Tolu brought a lot of energy when he came on. He works hard, he scores and he helps us."

Off the pitch, Tolu can count on his coach's appreciation too. "He has a good character. I think he is a nice boy. I hope he keeps helping us in this way," said Míchel, who described his striker as a 'good guy'.

Next week in Amsterdam, Ajax must turn their strong position into qualification for the league phase of the Conference League. Míchel stressed that every match matters in the process the club are going through: "We are building on the mentality and quality. Every match is important for Ajax. We have to fight for wins and bring the club back to where it belongs."