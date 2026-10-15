For Ajax's Conference League match against Hajduk Split, coach Míchel Sánchez has named a starting XI that includes surprise starter Jofre Torrents and Abdellah Ouazane. The match kicks off at 18.45 and will be shown live on Ziggo Sport 1.

Marc ter Stegen remains Ajax's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper and starts in Croatia on Thursday evening. Míchel has not opted for a cup goalkeeper.

In front of the German, Thilo Kehrer, Aaron Bouwman, Youri Baas and starting debutant Torrents form the back four. The Spaniard keeps Owen Wijndal out of the starting XI.

Míchel makes one change in midfield from the side who could only manage a 1-1 draw against NEC on Saturday. Davy Klaassen replaces Jorthy Mokio, while Sofyan Amrabat and Julian Brandt keep their places.

Up front, Ouazane gets the nod ahead of Oscar Gloukh. The 17-year-old talent has been knocking on the door for weeks and now gets his chance from the start. Viktor Tsygankov starts on the right and, alongside Ouazane, must supply striker Tolu Arokodare.

Hajduk Split starting XI: Silic; Acapandie, Hatdzikadunic, Maresic, Hrgovic; Fayad, Dalisson, Del Moral; Sanyong, Sego, Soticek.

Ajax starting XI: Ter Stegen; Kehrer, Bouwman, Baas, Torrents; Amrabat, Klaassen, Brandt; Tsygankov, Tolu, Ouazane.