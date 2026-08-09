Míchel Sánchez was stunned by his side's first-half level against PEC Zwolle. Ajax still won thanks to goals from Jorthy Mokio and Julian Brandt after the break, but the coach was critical afterwards.

"My staff and I were also trying to think of a reason," Míchel says as he looks for an explanation for the first half. "Mika's issue may have been one reason. For ten minutes, the team did not know whether he would be able to play or not."

"I also think we felt the pressure of the opening round. Our performance on the ball was not good enough. We made a lot of unnecessary mistakes. With the talent Ajax have, I do not understand that. I am worried about it."

"Ajax always feel the pressure to win and we need players with the mentality to deal with that pressure," Míchel said after seeing his side improve in the second half.

Then came the red card for PEC defender Sherel Floranus, and Ajax took the lead through Mokio. Eredivisie debutant Brandt made it 0-2 in stoppage time from an assist by Mika Godts, who may well have played his last match for Ajax.

"Julian Brandt, Marc ter Stegen, Tolu Arokodare and Marcos Leonardo are players who make the difference for us. They make their team-mates better. But they are not yet one hundred per cent fit."

"They still need to work a lot with the team. But the Eredivisie has started and we have to bring them onto the pitch. Otherwise it will become difficult to be competitive in the end."

"They are not yet the best versions of themselves, so sometimes we still have to suffer a little," said Míchel. He can now prepare for Thursday with his team. Ajax then face Shelbourne away in Ireland in the Conference League second leg.