Míchel receives encouraging message from recovering Ajax player

Brazilian Ajax wing-back Caio Henrique says he is on the road to recovery in an Instagram post. The left-back has missed the last five matches with a thigh injury.

In the post, Henrique shared a photo of himself in Ajax's gym. The caption reads 'Almost there', followed by three crosses referencing Amsterdam's coat of arms. The wing-back is currently following an individual training programme.

Henrique suffered the injury in the 23rd minute of the home match against Excelsior (2-2) on 19 September. He grabbed his thigh immediately after a tackle by Eric da Silva Moreira and covered his eyes with his hands. The injury forced him off and he has not played since.

After the 2-1 away win over Sparta Rotterdam, manager Míchel Sánchez briefly addressed Henrique's fitness. The Spanish coach could not say for certain whether Henrique would be available again after the upcoming international break.

Owen Wijndal has played at left-back three times since Henrique's injury, performing particularly well against FC Groningen (a 5-2 win). Away at Sparta, Míchel opted for Youri Baas, while Jofre Torrents got the nod on the left against Hajduk Split in the Conference League.

Last summer, Henrique arrived at Ajax from AS Monaco for ten million euros. The 29-year-old left-back signed a four-year contract in Amsterdam.

The expensive signing has now made twelve appearances for Ajax in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie and the Conference League qualifying rounds, providing two assists.