Míchel makes major changes to Ajax’s line-up in Groningen

Ajax face FC Groningen three days after their painful 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split. Míchel Sánchez has made several changes to his starting XI for the 16:45 kick-off.

In goal, Marc ter Stegen returns for Ajax. Lucas Rosa is back at right-back, with Thilo Kehrer dropping to the bench. Dies Janse partners Aaron Bouwman in central defence, while Owen Wijndal replaces Joffre Torrents at left-back.

Sofyan Amrabat and Davy Klaassen keep their places in Ajax's midfield. Jorthy Mokio completes the trio in the far north.

On the right wing, Míchel has moved Julian Brandt, with Oscar Gloukh getting another chance on the left. The often-criticised Marcos Leonardo leads the line for the visitors.

Tolu Arokodare, Abdellah Ouazane, Youri Baas and Yves Bissouma are among those starting on the bench for Ajax. They will be keen to make amends after dropping costly points against NEC (1-1) last week.

FC Groningen line-up: Vaessen; Schreuders, Blokzijl, Rente, Hateboer; De Jonge, Clement; Van der Werff, Van Bergen, Ondrejka; Willumsson

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Janse, Wijndal; Amrabat, Klaassen, Mokio; Brandt, Leonardo; Gloukh.