Michael Carrick confirms Bruno Fernandes will remain Man Utd captain after recent criticism

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Michael Carrick has confirmed that Bruno Fernandes will remain Manchester United captain despite being benched following his criticism of the team's tactics. The manager insisted there is no lingering rift with the Portuguese midfielder after holding clear-the-air talks this week.

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Fernandes retains United captaincy

Fernandes will keep the captain's armband at United despite a turbulent week for the Portuguese midfielder. Manager Carrick confirmed the decision on Thursday following clear-the-air talks between the pair at the training ground. The playmaker was dropped to the bench for Sunday's disappointing 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth. This came shortly after the 32-year-old publicly criticised the team's tactical approach following a heavy 4-1 loss away to Como.

However, Carrick has moved swiftly to shut down any speculation regarding a permanent rift within the camp. The manager insists his captain remains an integral part of the squad moving forward as they look to turn their form around.

Carrick defends fully invested midfielder

The United boss used his pre-match press conference to publicly back his talisman. Carrick emphasised that the recent tactical disagreement has not damaged Fernandes' long-term commitment to the club.

"Bruno is fully invested in this club, and there is absolutely no problem about this. We are moving forward," Carrick explained to reporters. "He is an important player for this group. He always has been and he will remain so. Together, we must make the difference and make things move forward in the right direction."

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No change in leadership role

Fernandes has been a crucial figure for the Red Devils, registering four goals in 11 appearances across all competitions so far this season. Despite the recent heavy defeats, his track record as a vocal leader on the pitch remains highly valued by the coaching staff. Carrick reiterated that the recent benching was simply a temporary measure rather than a permanent change in the dressing room hierarchy.

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"He is fully committed to this club and to improving things," Carrick noted. "For me, nothing has changed. He is the one who has led the team so well for many matches and many years, and he will continue to do so."

Huge test awaits at Chelsea

With the captaincy issue now publicly resolved, United must quickly refocus on their immediate on-pitch struggles. The team are desperately seeking a positive result to bounce back from those consecutive heavy defeats against Como and Bournemouth. Carrick's side face a daunting trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.