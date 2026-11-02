Harry Kane has named the one skill he'd pinch from a footballing legend, convinced it would turn him into an unstoppable force. The Bayern Munich and England striker left little doubt about who owns that gift.

Fresh from being crowned the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner, Kane opened up on his constant evolution and the areas he's still chasing, even after hitting what he calls the peak of his physical and technical powers.

Kane reveals the secret of his ambition

Asked whether he still has weaknesses despite lifting the Ballon d'Or, the 33-year-old told the Tribuna website: "Of course! There are always aspects you want to improve, and that will remain the case right up until the day I decide to retire from football, there's no doubt about that."

He added: "But at the same time, I think I have never been such a complete player. Physically and mentally, when I step onto the pitch I feel I am living at the peak of my abilities."

Reading the game, exploiting space, positioning himself and dragging defenders out of shape: Kane believes he's reached an advanced level in all of it, on top of his finishing.

"All these aspects have currently reached their highest levels," he continued. "I notice it in training, especially through the way I score goals. I feel I have become a more versatile player than ever, and that is what gives me the motivation."

Kane's great wish

Then came the surprise. Kane pinpointed the skill he'd love to add to his arsenal, and he pointed straight to Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi as the man with the foot he dreams of owning.

With a smile, the Bayern Munich striker said: "If I had Messi's left foot right now, stopping me would be almost impossible!"

The admiration runs deep. Messi's left foot has defined his entire career, whether he's shooting, dribbling or carving open a defence.

Not content with what he has achieved

Even at his peak, Kane insists the hunger hasn't faded. "I am still in great physical condition," he said. "How far can I go? And will I keep progressing and improving? We'll see."

The Ballon d'Or, then, has done nothing to dull his drive. Kane is still hunting fresh ways to sharpen his game, even from the summit of world football.