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Disputes sometimes go beyond the rivalry on the pitch and raise questions about the relationships between coaches. Hansi Flick has now revealed that there is no communication between him and Carlo Ancelotti, while the Italian coach has no hesitation in exchanging messages and ideas with Jose Mourinho. That contrast has prompted questions about double standards in how club and national-team coaches deal with each other.

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According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Flick is frustrated by the lack of communication with Ancelotti, now in charge of Brazil. He raised the issue after Barcelona's 4-1 win over Bayer Sabah in Baku on matchday five of the Champions League phase. Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, he said he has no contact at all with the Italian, even though players need closer coordination between the coaching staffs of clubs and national teams.

Flick argues that club and national-team coaches have to talk if players are to stay fit and if information about their physical and technical condition is to be shared. He knows the job from the other side. As Germany coach between 2021 and 2023, he made a point of staying in touch with club coaches. That approach is missing now, he said, and better relations between coaching staffs would benefit the players, especially with a congested fixture list and so many commitments.

Ancelotti's own words tell a different story. Visiting Real Madrid's Valdebebas training ground on 3 September, he made clear just how close he remains to the Spanish club. He said he'd come in his role as Brazil coach, but also to revisit memories of the club where he spent many years and to check on the Brazilian players recovering from injuries. He also revealed he's still in contact with Mourinho, swapping messages and ideas with him, and said he was delighted to see the Portuguese coach at Real Madrid, wishing him success.

The comparison has struck a nerve at Barcelona. Flick believes contact between coaches shouldn't depend on personal relationships or past allegiances. It should include everyone involved, for the players' sake. Ancelotti, meanwhile, has called Real Madrid his family and his home, saying he's gone from coach to supporter since leaving and follows the team's matches all the time. The Spanish newspaper saw that as at odds with the lack of communication the Barcelona coach is complaining about.

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The tension goes back to last season's fierce rivalry, when Flick clearly got the better of Ancelotti in their head-to-head meetings. Barcelona won all four Clasicos between them, some emphatically: 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, then 4-3 in the return league fixture. They also won the Spanish Super Cup final 5-2 and the Copa del Rey final 3-2 after the match went to extra time.

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Four straight wins over Real Madrid. Sixteen goals scored, seven conceded. That record underlined Flick's tactical superiority in his first season and added an edge to the relationship between the two coaches. Now the German's complaint about the lack of communication with Ancelotti has opened a new debate, one that goes beyond Clasico results to the nature of professional relationships between European football's leading coaches.