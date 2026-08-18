Mercato earthquake: Saudi giant in talks with Harry Kane

A Saudi giant has opened direct talks to sign England's Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, in this window. It could prove one of the biggest shocks of the market.

English outlet "TEAMtalk" revealed that Al-Hilal have spoken with Kane's representatives to convince the England captain to switch to the Saudi Pro League, having placed him at the top of their list to bolster the attack.









According to the report, Charlie Kane, the player's brother and chief agent, met Simon Francis, Al-Hilal's technical director of football, over the weekend. Francis is currently in England drawing up the club's striker shortlist.

The move forms part of a plan to rebuild the attacking line. Al-Hilal have already signed Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United, and they want another winger and a new striker on top.

Kane sits at the top of that striker list alongside a handful of other options. On the wings, the club are weighing up moves for the likes of Savinho and Pedro Neto.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, want to keep their English striker. His current deal is entering its final year, and the German club are pushing to extend it by three years so it runs until June 2029.

Several changes are brewing in Al-Hilal's front line. Karim Benzema could leave, while Darwin Nunez is closing in on a loan switch to Trabzonspor.

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