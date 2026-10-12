Mendy shows solidarity with Saudi Arabia with the flag and a short message

Al-Ahli goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has posted a message of support on his social media accounts, accompanied by the flag of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Senegalese star took to his official Instagram account after tonight's match between Al-Ahli and Al-Wasl in Dubai, writing in a story: "Lord, make this country safe".

His message was a show of support for the Kingdom following the recent attacks it suffered, which left civilians dead.

Mendy enjoys a warm relationship with the fans and the Saudi sporting community. He has spoken before about how happy he is living in Jeddah, praising the team's spirit and the constant backing of the supporters.

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Team-mate Merih Demiral had voiced his own solidarity with the Kingdom before the match, the Turkey defender telling a press conference: "Saudi Arabia is my second country, and that is why I feel deep sadness about what happened, and I stand in solidarity with everyone in these circumstances".

Injury kept Mendy out of Al-Ahli's match today, with Al-Raqi winning 3-1 away at Al-Wasl.

He is continuing his treatment programme and targeting a return for Thursday's trip to Al-Nassr in round nine of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.