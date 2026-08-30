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Mees Hilgers sees bizarre FC Twente soap end with transfer within the Eredivisie

Transfers
FC Twente
SC Heerenveen
M. Hilgers

Mees Hilgers is close to leaving FC Twente. The defender has been at loggerheads with the club in recent months, making a transfer the best solution. SC Heerenveen have offered him a way out. 

According to De Telegraaf, all parties have agreed on the transfer of the Indonesia international, who will sign a contract with Heerenveen until mid-2029. 

Hilgers became embroiled in a dispute with the Twente board after the two sides failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension. The club then banished him from the training ground for a long period. 

A move to France then collapsed because time ran out, after which Hilgers also suffered a serious injury. Last summer, the defender initially believed he was a free agent, but his expiring contract was automatically extended by one year due to an administrative issue. 

Back at FC Twente, Hilgers had no future. The defender is on the way back from his cruciate ligament injury and has now resumed training, so the move to sc Heerenveen offers a good way out for all parties.

Eredivisie
FC Groningen crest
FC Groningen
GRO
FC Twente crest
FC Twente
TWE
Eredivisie
SC Heerenveen crest
SC Heerenveen
HEE
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZ

Only the medical now stands in the way of the move. Heerenveen want Hilgers as defensive reinforcements.

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