Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-LYONAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Medical examination stands between Nayef Aguerd and a return to La Liga

Transfers
N. Aguerd
Marseille
Real Sociedad
LaLiga
Ligue 1
Morocco
France
Spain

A new adventure

Morocco's Nayef Aguerd, the Olympique Marseille defender, has moved closer to a return to La Liga during the current summer transfer window.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Aguerd will become Real Sociedad's first signing of the new season. The loan agreement with Olympique Marseille for the Moroccan defender is all but complete.

Both clubs are on the verge of settling the fee, along with an option-to-buy clause that will not be obligatory.

Aguerd must pass the necessary medical examinations to fulfil his wish of returning to Real Sociedad, before proving on the pitch that he is in good physical condition. That is the biggest doubt over the deal, one that sporting director Erik Bretos ultimately decided to push through.

The defender joined Marseille last summer for 23 million euros and quickly became one of the team's key figures. Interest from a number of clubs then opened the door to his departure. He received offers from Gulf clubs, most notably Qatar's Al-Sadd, alongside earlier interest from Rennes before the expiry of his release clause worth 15 million euros.

Club Friendlies
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Club Friendlies
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google