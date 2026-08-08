Morocco's Nayef Aguerd, the Olympique Marseille defender, has moved closer to a return to La Liga during the current summer transfer window.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Aguerd will become Real Sociedad's first signing of the new season. The loan agreement with Olympique Marseille for the Moroccan defender is all but complete.

Both clubs are on the verge of settling the fee, along with an option-to-buy clause that will not be obligatory.

Aguerd must pass the necessary medical examinations to fulfil his wish of returning to Real Sociedad, before proving on the pitch that he is in good physical condition. That is the biggest doubt over the deal, one that sporting director Erik Bretos ultimately decided to push through.

The defender joined Marseille last summer for 23 million euros and quickly became one of the team's key figures. Interest from a number of clubs then opened the door to his departure. He received offers from Gulf clubs, most notably Qatar's Al-Sadd, alongside earlier interest from Rennes before the expiry of his release clause worth 15 million euros.