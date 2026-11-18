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Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappé celebrated his Turkish teammate Arda Güler's commitment to the club until 2032, sending him a light-hearted message after his contract extension was announced, one that reflected his delight that the young player will remain at the club for further years.

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Real Madrid announced on Wednesday that they've extended Güler's contract until 30 June 2032. The move underlines the club's determination to keep the Turkish midfielder, who has become a key figure in their plans in recent months.

Güler celebrated the renewal on social media, and Mbappé was quick to reply with a brief comment: "Thank you, I'll sleep better tonight". It was a tongue-in-cheek nod to his delight that his teammate's future at the Santiago Bernabéu is secure.

The Frenchman's message hints at a strong bond between the pair, and at the understanding they've built on the pitch through their attacking partnership. Güler creates chances and supplies assists. Mbappé is one of Real Madrid's most potent goalscoring threats.

His reply came after Güler posted a lengthy message to Real Madrid supporters, expressing his pride at continuing his journey with the club and insisting that wearing the shirt is a dream he wants to live out for many years.

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Güler wrote: "The history you have made, and the history that awaits us to make. When I wore the Real Madrid shirt for the first time, I knew I would become part of a great history, and today I feel the same pride and happiness, but with greater responsibility."

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He added: "Following in the footsteps of the legends who wrote their names into football history, at the biggest club in the world, is a great honour for me. My dream is to wear this shirt for many years, to win new titles together and one day to leave my own mark on this unique story."

The 2032 deal also prompted thanks to club president Florentino Pérez, his family and his teammates, along with the coaches and all the staff who have supported him since he arrived at Real Madrid. He saved special words for the fans, saying their constant backing had been with him throughout his time at the club.

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Güler signed off by underlining his happiness at staying with Real Madrid, saying: "I am extremely happy to remain part of this club until 2032". His teammates soon piled in, led by Mbappé, who made a point of congratulating him in his own way.

Real Madrid signed Güler from Turkish club Fenerbahçe in July 2023, when he was 18. He has since made 126 appearances for the team and won five trophies: the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

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Extending Güler's deal until 2032 confirms Real Madrid's desire to hold on to the players they're relying on for the future . The Turkish midfielder's role has grown, giving him more scope to feature and shape the build-up play, and he can threaten the opposition goal too.

As for Mbappé, keeping Güler is a significant boost to the attack, with the pair combining creation and finishing. That's why the Frenchman's comment was more than a simple congratulation. It revealed his relief that their partnership at Real Madrid will go on.