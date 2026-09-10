In his first month as an extraordinary candidate to lead Real Madrid's attack, Kylian Mbappé settled the competition early and was crowned winner of the "MAHOU Five Star" award for the club's best player in August, sending a clear message of intent to all of the whites' rivals: this is my season.

The Frenchman earned his coronation by every measure. He was the standout figure in the team's start to the campaign, starting all three league matches and scoring four goals that fired Real Madrid to maximum points and centre stage.

After collecting the award at the Valdebebas sports city, Mbappé faced the club's official camera with great confidence and a tone not lacking in ambition, stressing that August was only the beginning.

Mbappé said, in comments reported by Spanish media: "We have started the season well, and I hope we continue in this manner on Saturday. I believe there are many successes that can be achieved this season."

Speaking of his personal motivations, the French star added: "I am eager to help the team and prove our ability to achieve great things this year. I am always happy to play here, I know it is a great honour to wear this shirt."

He did not miss the chance to touch on the dressing room mood, especially after a summer window that brought new names in to reinforce José Mourinho's squad.

The France captain explained: "It is always good to see new faces. They are excited to serve the club's badge, Real Madrid. We have made sure everyone settles in as smoothly as possible so that we can all move in the same direction."

That harmony has quickly started to bear fruit on the pitch. The Frenchman now leads Real Madrid's attack towards a season everyone is banking on for major silverware.

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