Real Madrid settled the Clasico against their rivals Barcelona with a 2-1 result at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the tenth round of La Liga.

According to the Mundo Deportivo newspaper, Kylian Mbappe's 87th-minute strike, Real's second, sparked a raucous celebration on the Real Madrid bench.

Jose Mourinho was right at the heart of it. The Portuguese coach leapt to his feet and threw out expressive gestures to mark the goal.

Mourinho also abandoned the technical area several times to protest refereeing decisions, the newspaper noted, with the first coming just 10 minutes in.

From there, the Portuguese coach and his assistants repeatedly marched towards the referee to contest his calls. The flashpoints sparked a few altercations with the Barcelona bench.







