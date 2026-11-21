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The attacking partnership between Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham made its mark once again at Real Madrid, as the duo helped bring the hosts back into the contest against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu in the 13th round of La Liga.

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Real Madrid were trailing 1-0 when Bellingham struck in the 66th minute. Mbappé teed him up from the edge of the box, and the equaliser hauled the hosts back into the match after a long spell spent searching for a way through.

It could have been very different. Just 35 seconds before the leveller, Thibaut Courtois had to come to the rescue to stop Madrid falling two behind, according to the Spanish statistics account Mister Chip.

The goal did more than restore parity. Mister Chip's figures also showed how much Mbappé and Bellingham create for each other: the pair top two mirror-image assist lists in La Liga.

Read also: Yamal's team-mates in the firing line, an unusual divide inside Barcelona

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According to the statistician, Mbappé has set up more of Bellingham's La Liga goals than anyone, with three assists. Brazilian Rodrygo has also provided three, so the two share top spot among the England star's suppliers in the competition.

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It works the other way too. Bellingham leads the list of Mbappé's providers in La Liga, with the Frenchman scoring three goals from the Englishman's passes. Brazilian Vinicius Junior has supplied his French team-mate with the same number, putting him level with Bellingham.

Read also: The Vinicius and Mbappé dilemma threatens him as Güler's standing soars at Real Madrid

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Mbappé had come close to scoring himself. He stepped up to take a penalty in the 39th minute but blazed it over the crossbar. It was a first for the French star: he had never sent a penalty off target since joining Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid had to work for their 2-1 win. Bellingham's equaliser was followed by a late sting from new marksman Carlos Espí in the 85th minute. He has made a habit of rescuing Real Madrid in the closing stages, and once again he rewarded José Mourinho, who trusts him to influence the result despite him playing only a few minutes off the bench.

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The result keeps the pressure on Barcelona. Real Madrid are now level with their rivals on points (33 each), with Barcelona facing Villarreal in the same round tomorrow, Sunday afternoon.

Read also: Benzema's ghost returns as Mbappé tops an embarrassing list